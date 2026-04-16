Tigers Storm Back, Walk It Off to Complete Perfect 6-0 Homestand

Oh, baby. What a game.

The Detroit Tigers didn’t just win Thursday afternoon — they ripped one out of the fire.

After blowing a late lead, falling behind, and watching things nearly slip away, the Tigers stormed back and walked it off to beat the Royals, capping a perfect 6-0 homestand and pushing themselves back over .500.

This one had everything. Chaos. Bad luck. Big swings. And a finish that had Comerica Park shaking.

From Control to Collapse

For a while, this looked like a comfortable win.

The Tigers jumped out to a 6-1 lead, powered by Dillon Dingler’s home run and a lineup that looked ready to put the game away early. They had chances to tack on even more and didn’t capitalize, and that opened the door.

Then came the seventh inning.

Everything unraveled.

A weird bounce off the base. An infield single on a check swing. A rally that never really felt clean but kept building anyway. Before you knew it, the Royals had flipped the game.

That’s how fast it happens.

Tigers Don’t Fold

Even after the lead disappeared, it never felt completely over.

There was too much game left, and this Tigers team has been living in these late-inning moments all homestand.

Kansas City kept adding on, stretching the lead to 9-7, and it looked like that might finally be enough.

It wasn’t.

Riley Greene Sparks the Comeback

When the Tigers needed it most, Riley Greene stepped up.

Two strikes. Big moment. No panic.

He stayed within himself and ripped a ball down the right field line, driving in two runs and tying the game. No overswing, no trying to be the hero — just a great at-bat in a huge spot.

That swing changed everything.

Colt Keith Delivers the Walk-Off

Then came the finish.

Colt Keith, who had been grinding through a tough stretch, stepped in with a chance to end it.

And he did.

Keith delivered the walk-off, sending the Tigers pouring out of the dugout and finishing off one of the wildest games Comerica Park has seen in a long time.

From frustration to celebration in a matter of minutes.

A Homestand That Changed Everything

Not long ago, this team was 4-9 and searching for answers.

Now?

Six straight wins. A perfect homestand. Back over .500.

The starting pitching set the tone all week. The bullpen held up when it needed to. And the offense found ways to deliver in big moments.

Close games. Comebacks. Late-inning execution.

This is what it’s supposed to look like.

Final Thoughts

This game had no business turning into what it did.

And that’s exactly why people love this sport.

You play all 27 outs. You hang around. You give yourself a chance.

The Tigers did that — and then some.

Six in a row. A 6-0 homestand.

Take a breath.