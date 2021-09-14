Top 5 worst head coaches in Detroit Lions history

Throughout the years, our Detroit Lions have broken our hearts over and over again and one of the main reasons for that is because of the head coaches who have led the way.

Whenever the Lions have hired a new head coach, there has always been a bit of hope that they have finally found the right person to lead them to the promised land, but as we know, that has yet to happen. Instead, most of the Lions head coaches throughout the franchise’s history have fallen flat on their face.

Here is a look at the top 5 worst head coaches in Lions history.

No. 5 – Steve Mariucci (2003-2005)

Record: 15-28 (.349)

Playoff appearances: None

-Mariucci managed to win double-digit games with the 49ers on four separate occasions but he never had more than six wins with the Lions.

No. 4 – Matt Patricia (2018-2020)

Record: 13-29-1 (.314)

Playoff appearances: None.

-The “defensive guru” led the Lions to one of the worst defenses in NFL history.

No. 3 – Darryl Rogers (1985-1988)

Record: 18-40 (.310)

Playoff appearances: None.

-Darryl Rogers once asked reporters “What does a coach have to do around here to get fired?” That pretty much sums him up.

No. 2 – Marty Mornhinweg (2001-2002)

Record: 5-27 (.156)

Playoff appearances: None

-This guy actually took the wind rather than the ball in a sudden-death overtime game. He should have been fired at that exact moment. Mornhinweg easily could have been No. 1 on this list.

No. 1 – Rod Marinelli (2006-2008)

Record: 10-38 (.208)

Playoff appearances: None

-Marinelli gets the No. 1 spot after leading the Lions to the first 0-16 record in NFL history.