Why A.J. Hinch Pushed for Justin Verlander’s Tigers Reunion

The Detroit Tigers didn’t just add a pitcher on February 10.

They brought back a piece of their identity.

By signing Justin Verlander to a one-year, $13 million contract, Detroit completed a full-circle reunion with one of the most iconic players in franchise history. It’s a move rooted in nostalgia, but driven by practicality.

And according to manager A.J. Hinch, it’s about much more than memories.

How the Contract Is Structured

Verlander’s deal is intentionally flexible.

One year, $13 million

$2 million base salary for 2026

$11 million deferred, beginning in 2030

That structure limits short-term payroll impact while allowing the Tigers to add a veteran arm they believe can still help them win meaningful games.

Verlander, who will turn 43 during the season, previously pitched for Detroit from 2005–2017, anchoring some of the most successful teams in club history.

The Numbers Still Matter

While Verlander is no longer the overpowering ace of his prime, his 2025 season showed he can still provide real value.

In 29 starts last year, he logged:

152 innings

3.85 ERA

52 walks (7.9% walk rate)

(7.9% walk rate) 137 strikeouts (20.7% strikeout rate)

Hinch: Focused on Winning, Not Nostalgia

Hinch made it clear that the Tigers weren’t chasing a feel-good story — they were targeting a competitive edge.

“That’s a big addition in a lot of ways, namely the pitching side,” “My focus with him was entirely on what he can do to help us win on the mound. Obviously, he and I have history. He has a deeper history here with Detroit. From a pure influence standpoint, my conversations with him were: Here’s this organization as it is today, here’s how you can help us win. You’re joining a team who has learned how to win, and we need a little bump to take us a step forward.”

That last line says everything.

Detroit believes it’s close. Verlander isn’t here to carry the rotation, he’s here to elevate it.

Why This Move Makes Sense Now

The Tigers are no longer in teardown mode. They’ve built a foundation, learned how to compete, and now they’re looking for finishing pieces.

Verlander brings:

Veteran stability

Playoff experience

Rotation depth

Credibility inside the clubhouse

He doesn’t need to be dominant. He needs to be dependable and, at times, influential.

The Bottom Line

Justin Verlander’s return isn’t about reliving the past.

It’s about pushing the present forward.

With a team that believes it knows how to win, Detroit sees Verlander as the final nudge, the “little bump”, that can help turn progress into something more concrete in 2026.