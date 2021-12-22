5 Greatest hockey movies of all-time

Nation, there are some pretty great sports movies that have come out through the years but today we are going to focus on the greatest hockey movies of all-time.

Do you agree? Did we miss one?

MYSTERY, ALASKA (1999)

Mystery, Alaska is about a small town in Alaska where hockey means everything to them. There is a 4-on-4 pond hockey game played every Saturday on Mystery’s frozen lake. The team has only 10 total players on the roster. In order for a younger person to make the team, an older player must be kicked off.

An article was posted in Sports Illustrated about this team from Alaska. After word got around, a national televised game was scheduled with the NHL’s New York Rangers.

Mystery lost to the Rangers 5-4 but showed great heart.

This movie Starred Russell Crowe, Burt Reynolds, and Hank Azaria.

THE MIGHTY DUCKS (1992)

Gordon Bombay (Emilio Esteves) is a successful defense lawyer with a big attitude. After getting his 30th victory in the courtroom, he decided to go out and celebrate. He made a bad decision to drink and drive and was sentenced to community service. His community service was to coach the “District Five” PeeWee hockey team.

District Five couldn’t skate, didn’t have proper pads, and they couldn’t win a hockey game to save their lives. Bombay was able to coach them up and add more talent to their roster. District Five changed their name to “The Ducks” because they were being sponsored by Bombay’s boss Gerald Ducksworth (Josef Sommer). He was able to help buy all the necessary equipment for the team.

Everyone will remember Charlie Conway (Joshua Jackson) and the famous triple deke move he was taught by coach Bombay. Conway used the deke to beat the Hawks in the Championship game.

GOON (2011)

Doug Glatt (Seann William Scott) starts off as a bouncer in a bar located in Massachusetts. He’s not the brightest bulb in the box, but has the “fist of god”. When Doug attends a minor league hockey game with his friend, he fights a player that comes over the glass. The coach recognizes what he did and invites him to a tryout.

Doug then learns how to skate and fight and gets labeled as a enforcer. He gets hired to by the Halifax Highlanders to see if he can help snap hotshot Xavier Laflamme (Marc-André Grondin) out of his funk. Laflamme was knocked unconscious by legendary enforcer Ross “The Boss” Rhea (Liev Schreiber).

Doug goes on to defeat Ross at the end of the movie and Laflamme is able to recapture his magic.

MIRACLE (2004)

Miracle tells the story of Herb Brooks (Kurt Russell) and how he led the 1980 U.S. Olympic Hockey team to victory over the tough Russian team.

The movie showed the many obstacles the team had to face. Everyone thought the U.S. didn’t stand a chance, but the U.S. prevailed and beat the Russians.

Everyone will remember the famous locker room speech that still can get you pumped up.

“Do you believe in Miracles?”

SLAP SHOT (1977)

‘Slap Shot’ is the ultimate “goon” hockey movie. Reggie Dunlap (Paul Newman) was the player-coach of a failing hockey team that might fold at the end of the year.

The Charleston Chiefs were on the verge of another horrible season, and being sold, until Dunlap started provoking fighting and playing the Hanson brothers. The Hanson brothers were dumb and immature but once Dunlap realized that their fighting style brought in fans, he decided to play them.

This movie will always be remembered from the all-out line brawls to Ned Braden (Michael Ontkean) carrying the championship trophy around wearing just his jockstrap.