Aidan Hutchinson Releases Statement to Shut Down Rumors

Welcome to the digital age, where apparently Aidan Hutchinson is now a linebacker, a philanthropist who gave away his signing bonus, and the proud new owner of an animal shelter, all at once. That is, if you believe everything you see on Facebook.

But here’s the thing: you shouldn’t.

On Thursday, the Detroit Lions star defensive end finally had enough of the viral AI-generated nonsense circulating across social media. Hutchinson took to his official House of Hutch platform to clear the air and call out the bizarre wave of fake stories tied to his name.

“Fake AI articles specifically on Facebook have gotten out of control, and we wanted to address it here,” Hutchinson said. “Please, please, please think twice before you believe anything on the internet. If you did not see it on the House of Hutch, Detroit Lions, Aidan’s social media, or a real/reputable sports news outlet, please DO NOT believe what you read.” TLDR Aidan Hutchinson responded to a wave of fake AI-generated stories.

The fake headlines included him changing positions, giving away his signing bonus, and buying an animal shelter.

He reminded fans to only trust updates from himself, the Lions, or legit media outlets.

“Be careful out there on the world wide web, folks.”

Hutchinson Gets Real About What’s Fake

This isn’t just a subtle jab, it’s a direct plea from one of the NFL’s brightest young stars to stop spreading misinformation that’s created and shared faster than most people can verify it. The fakes range from relatively harmless to completely fabricated headlines, like Hutchinson reportedly changing positions or randomly donating millions of dollars, none of which ever happened.

His statement continues, “We’ve been alerted to various Facebook articles circulating around your news feeds and we would like to debunk every single one of them right now.”

Translation: none of it’s true. And if there ever was a major update in Hutchinson’s life, whether football or personal, you’d hear it from him, the Lions, or a legitimate news outlet. Not from some anonymous AI farm pumping out feel-good fiction with a player’s name slapped on top.

A Modern Problem for a New Era of Athletes

It’s a weird, modern problem that more athletes are starting to face. AI-generated articles and deepfake headlines are showing up in people’s feeds, mimicking real stories with just enough believability to get clicks. Hutchinson, clearly tired of it, made it clear: don’t fall for it.

“Be careful out there on the world wide web, folks.”

He ended his message sounding less like an NFL edge rusher and more like your slightly tech-wary uncle, but honestly, the message landed.

Hutchinson’s not asking for much. Just a little digital literacy. A little common sense. And maybe a second glance before reposting that story about him building a zoo in the middle of Ford Field.