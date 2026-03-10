Alex Anzalone Posts Goodbye Message to Detroit

The era of Alex Anzalone in Detroit has officially come to an emotional close.

Just hours after agreeing to a new contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the former Detroit Lions captain shared a heartfelt farewell message to the city and its fans.

The post, titled “Dear Detroit,” reflected on the five seasons Anzalone spent helping transform the Lions from a rebuilding team into a contender.

“Detroit Embraced Us From Day One”

In his message, Anzalone spoke about how much the city meant to him and his family.

“Putting these words together feels heavy, but also full of gratitude. Five years ago, when I joined the Lions, I had no idea how much this city would shape not just my career, but our entire family’s life. Detroit embraced us from day one, and it became the place where so many of our most meaningful memories were made.”

The veteran linebacker also highlighted how Detroit became home for his family during his time with the organization.

“My wife Lindsey and I raised our kids here. We watched them grow, take their first steps, go to school, and experience the real heart of this community. Both of our daughters were born right here in Detroit, and our son started his young life and adventures in this city too. Our family expanded and thrived here, and I’ll forever be grateful for the support and love we received every step of the way.”

A Leader Through the Lions’ Turnaround

Anzalone joined Detroit in 2021 during the early stages of the rebuild under head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes.

Over the next several seasons, he developed into a defensive leader and team captain, helping guide the Lions through the difficult early years before the franchise’s dramatic turnaround.

In his message, Anzalone reflected on those experiences.

“On the field, these five years have been incredible. Being named a captain was an honor I never took lightly. We went through the rebuild together, fought through the hard moments, and then got to experience the turnaround. The playoff runs, the excitement back in Ford Field, but most importantly the brotherhood with my teammates.”

He also made sure to mention the fans who embraced him throughout his time in Detroit.

“The big plays, the celebrations, the fans with the ‘Fanzalone’ wigs — it’s all burned into my memory.”

The Reality of the NFL Business

Despite his connection to the city, Anzalone acknowledged that the business side of the NFL often leads players in different directions.

“I gave everything I had to help lead this team. The business side of football doesn’t always line up with exactly how we think things should go. Contracts end, decisions are made, and sometimes paths diverge.”

Still, the veteran linebacker made it clear that his appreciation for Detroit will never fade.

“It’s bittersweet, no doubt. I leave with nothing but appreciation. Detroit will always hold a special place in our hearts.”

End of a Memorable Lions Chapter

During his five seasons with the Lions, Anzalone became one of the most respected leaders in the locker room and a key figure in the team’s defensive resurgence.

While he will now begin a new chapter in Tampa Bay, his impact on Detroit’s culture — and the memories he created with teammates and fans — will not soon be forgotten.