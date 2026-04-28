Game 30 Preview: Tigers vs Braves – How to Watch, Predictions, and More

Detroit Tigers open a tough road set Tuesday night against the Atlanta Braves, the top team in the majors at 20-9.

Detroit comes in at 15-14 and sits atop the American League Central with a half-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians. The Tigers are closing out a nine-game interleague run after taking two of three from the Milwaukee Brewers at home, then dropping two of three to the Cincinnati Reds.

American League Standings

The pitching matchup gives Detroit a clear path to compete. Casey Mize gets the ball and has been sharp in 2026. He last faced Atlanta on Sept. 21, 2025, when he gave up three runs on five hits (one home run) while walking three and striking out five over 5 2/3 innings.

The Braves counter with Martín Pérez, who has made three starts and two relief outings this season. He faced the Tigers three times last season with the Chicago White Sox. His last outing against Detroit came on Sept. 6, when he took the loss after giving up six runs on five hits (two home runs) while walking three and striking out nobody over four frames.

How to Watch

Matchup: Detroit Tigers (15-14) vs. Atlanta Braves (20-9)

Detroit Tigers (15-14) vs. Atlanta Braves (20-9) Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Place: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia TV: Detroit SportsNet

Detroit SportsNet Streaming: MLB.TV

MLB.TV Radio: Tigers Radio Network

Tigers Radio Network DSN Tigers Facebook Group: Join here

Predictions

Game 30: RHP Casey Mize (2-1, 2.51 ERA) vs. LHP Martín Pérez (1-1, 2.70 ERA)

Player G IP K% BB% GB% FIP fWAR Mize 5 28.2 27.4 8.5 38.4 2.95 0.8 Pérez 5 23.1 15.4 6.6 39.4 4.63 0.1

Mize has the better swing-and-miss profile and the stronger fielding-independent mark. Pérez has kept his ERA down, but the gap in FIP points to some risk if Detroit can get traffic on the bases early.

My pick: Tigers 5, Braves 3. Atlanta is playing high-end baseball, but this is a good matchup for Detroit if Mize works deep enough to limit stress on the bullpen.

More

The Tigers went 8-5 over a 13 day stretch without a break before Monday’s off day. That rest comes at a useful time, as this series starts the final third of their National League swing.

Winning this series in Atlanta will not be simple, but it would give Detroit a strong setup before returning home. The Tigers come back this weekend for just the second homestand of the season that lasts more than one series. They will face the Rangers first, then the Red Sox next week.