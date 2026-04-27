Detroit Lions Germany Opponent Coming Into Focus

The Detroit Lions are headed overseas in 2026, and now we’re starting to get a clearer picture of who they might face.

With the NFL schedule release right around the corner, team president Rod Wood offered insight into how the league is shaping Detroit’s upcoming international matchup.

Lions narrowing down potential Germany opponents

Detroit is scheduled to host a game in Germany this season, marking the franchise’s first international appearance since 2015.

While the opponent hasn’t been finalized, Wood made it clear the Lions helped narrow the possibilities.

The team was allowed to protect two home games from being moved overseas, and they chose division matchups against the Packers and Vikings.

That decision plays a major role in who’s left on the table.

Three likely opponents emerging

As noted by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, based on scheduling logistics and international marketing ties, the Lions are most likely to face one of three teams:

New York Giants

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New England Patriots

All three teams have international marketing rights in Germany and are already scheduled to play in Detroit this season, making them strong candidates.

Why not a division rival?

In the past, teams could avoid all division opponents in international games.

That’s no longer the case.

The NFL adjusted its rules due to the increasing number of overseas matchups, allowing teams to protect only a limited number of games.

Still, Wood suggested a division matchup—like the Bears—is unlikely.

“I know there’s a couple of teams that are campaigning to be our opponent there, who also has interest in marketing in Germany,” Wood said to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “So I would suspect it might be one of those two teams that I know are anxious to play us over there and would not be a division opponent, but it’s possible to be the Bears.”

Germany game adds intrigue to 2026 season

Detroit’s international game is expected to take place in Munich, adding another layer of excitement to an already intriguing 2026 season.

And it won’t be just a random matchup.

The NFL is clearly trying to pair teams with strong international appeal—and the Lions, led by stars like Amon-Ra St. Brown, are part of that push.

The bottom line

The Lions know where they’re playing.

They just don’t know who they’re playing yet.

But with the Giants, Buccaneers, and Patriots emerging as the most likely options, fans won’t have to wait much longer for the official announcement.

Germany is calling—and Detroit is ready.