Detroit Lions 2027 NFL Draft Picks: Early Look Ahead

The 2026 NFL Draft is officially in the books, but if you know anything about the Detroit Lions, you know the front office is already thinking ahead.

And honestly… so should we.

Here’s where things currently stand for Detroit heading into the 2027 NFL Draft.

Detroit Lions 2027 Draft Picks (Current)

As of now, the Lions currently hold:

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6

Round 7

Round 7 (via Texans or Chargers)

In other words, Detroit still has a full slate of picks plus an additional seventh-round pick via the Texans or Chargers, though it’s worth noting that draft capital can shift quickly based on trades—especially with how aggressive general manager Brad Holmes has shown he’s willing to be.

What could change?

Let’s be real—this list is far from final.

The Lions have already shown a willingness to:

Trade up (like we saw in 2026)

Trade back and accumulate picks

Move future picks to land players they love

So that 2027 board?

It’s flexible.

And that’s exactly how Holmes likes it.

Why this matters now

It might feel early, but keeping an eye on future draft capital matters—especially for a team with playoff expectations.

Detroit is building a roster designed to compete now, but also sustain success long-term.

Having a full set of picks in 2027 gives them options:

Add young talent

Package picks for impact players

Or stay aggressive in future drafts

The bottom line

The 2026 class is locked in.

But the work never stops.

With a full set of picks (for now), the Lions are in a strong position heading into 2027—and if history tells us anything, Brad Holmes is going to use that flexibility to his advantage.