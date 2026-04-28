Detroit Lions Urged to Bring Back Old Friend to Bolster Defense

The idea of a reunion is starting to pick up steam.

According to Mike Payton of A to Z Sports, the Detroit Lions should consider bringing back former second-round pick Jahlani Tavai to help strengthen their linebacker unit heading into the 2026 season.

And when you look at the numbers, it’s not a crazy idea.

A different player than the one Detroit drafted

Tavai’s first stint in Detroit didn’t live up to expectations after he was selected in the second round back in 2019.

But since leaving, he’s quietly turned himself into a productive NFL linebacker with the New England Patriots.

Over his seven-year career, Tavai has totaled:

466 total tackles (256 solo)

(256 solo) 25 tackles for loss

5.5 sacks

14 passes defended

4 interceptions

6 forced fumbles

That’s not elite production, but it’s solid, consistent, and valuable.

Proven production in New England

Tavai really found his footing in New England, where he became a regular contributor.

From 2021–2025 with the Patriots, he recorded:

350 total tackles

18 tackles for loss

3.5 sacks

His best season came in 2023, when he posted:

110 tackles

5 tackles for loss

2 interceptions

5 passes defended

That’s the version of Tavai the Lions would be getting—not the young, inconsistent player from his first stint.

A potential short-term solution

Detroit’s linebacker room has talent, but it’s still sorting itself out.

Payton suggests Tavai could step in at the Will linebacker spot, providing a steady presence while younger players like Jimmy Rolder continue to develop.

At minimum, he would bring real competition to training camp.

At best, he could start early in the season.

Why this move makes sense

This isn’t about nostalgia.

It’s about fit and value.

Tavai:

Knows the league

Has proven he can produce

Brings physicality and experience

Would come at a reasonable cost

And for a team looking to contend, those boxes matter.

The bottom line

Jahlani Tavai isn’t a flashy name.

But he’s a reliable one.

And if the Lions are serious about adding depth and competition to their defense, bringing back a player who has already proven he belongs might be one of the smarter moves they can make.

Sometimes, a second chance works out better than the first.