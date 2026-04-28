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Detroit Lions Select QB in First Round of Way-Too-Early 2027 NFL Mock Draft

Potential cap casualty could solve Detroit Lions problem Detroit Lions Chris Mosley Detroit Lions Bud Clark interview Detroit Lions Jedrick Wills Detroit Lions defensive free agents Lions Tom Kennedy Trevor Nowaske Detroit Lions additional cap space 2026 Detroit Lions contract triggers Detroit Lions Damone Clark Jared Goff too much hate Isaiahh Loudermilk Lions visit Kadyn Proctor Lions draft Detroit Lions best player available 2026 draft Detroit Lions 2027 mock draft quarterback
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It may feel early—really early—but draft season never truly ends.

And according to Dane Brugler of The Athletic, the Detroit Lions could be thinking quarterback in the first round of the 2027 NFL Draft.

In his way-too-early mock, Brugler has Detroit selecting Jayden Maiava with the No. 23 overall pick.

Potential cap casualty could solve Detroit Lions problem Detroit Lions Chris Mosley Detroit Lions Bud Clark interview Detroit Lions Jedrick Wills Detroit Lions defensive free agents Lions Tom Kennedy Trevor Nowaske Detroit Lions additional cap space 2026 Detroit Lions contract triggers Detroit Lions Damone Clark Jared Goff too much hate Isaiahh Loudermilk Lions visit Kadyn Proctor Lions draft Detroit Lions best player available 2026 draft Detroit Lions 2027 mock draft quarterback

A rising name to watch

Maiava is a name that’s quickly gaining traction.

After beginning his college career at UNLV, he transferred to USC Trojans football and put together an impressive 2025 campaign:

  • 3,711 passing yards
  • 24 touchdowns
  • 65.8% completion rate
  • 157.8 passer rating

Over his college career, he’s already piled up nearly 8,000 passing yards and 52 touchdowns, showing both production and consistency.

Brugler believes Maiava is in position to take another leap in 2026.

“Despite losing Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, Maiava is in a situation to become a Heisman contender and push for a spot in the first round,” Brugler wrote.

Quarterback… really?

At first glance, this might raise some eyebrows.

Detroit still has Jared Goff firmly in place, and he’s coming off multiple strong seasons.

But this is where things get interesting.

Mock drafts this far out aren’t about immediate needs—they’re about projecting the future.

By 2027, the Lions could be:

  • Evaluating a long-term successor
  • Looking to develop a young quarterback behind Goff
  • Or simply taking the best player available

Sound familiar?

A classic Brad Holmes curveball?

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about general manager Brad Holmes, it’s this:

He doesn’t draft for need.

He drafts for value.

So if a quarterback like Maiava is sitting there at No. 23 and graded highly on Detroit’s board, don’t rule anything out.

The bottom line

It’s early.

Very early.

But the idea of the Lions taking a quarterback in the first round of the 2027 draft isn’t as wild as it might seem.

And if Jayden Maiava continues his upward trajectory, this “way-too-early” projection might not look so crazy a year from now.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Jeff Bilbrey

Founder of Detroit Sports Nation - Jeff Bilbrey manages the day to day operations of Detroit Sports Nation as well as all content delivery systems, ad networks and social platforms. Email him at detroitsportsnation@gmail.com
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