Detroit Lions News

Barry Sanders has strong words about NFL refs screwing Detroit Lions

By Don Drysdale

Though there may or may not be a statistic to prove it, we are fairly certain that the Detroit Lions get screwed by NFL officials as much as or more than any other team in the league.

Back in October, the Lions were in Green Bay to take on the Packers on Monday Night Football and not surprisingly, they were screwed by the officials not once, but twice when Trey Flowers was called for phantom hands to the face penalties.

On Tuesday, Lions great Barry Sanders was in Miami on Super Bowl ‘Radio Row’ and he has some strong words for NFL officiating in regards to the phantom calls in Green Bay.

“I feel like they stole that from us. I feel like that stole that from us…I was shocked, man. I was that that could happen twice,” Sanders said.

NFL Executive vice president Troy Vincent admitted the day after the game that the second hands to the face call on Flowers was not the correct call.

“There was one that was clear that we support. And there was the other, when you look at it, when you review the play, not something that you want to see called in particular on the pass rush. One that you can support but the other one, clearly after you review it, you’ve seen some slo-mos, the foul wasn’t there,” Vincent told reporters.

 

Previous articleBarry Sanders comments on if Detroit Lions would have won Super Bowls if they had a QB like Patrick Mahomes

