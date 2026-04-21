Adam Schefter Divulges Latest ‘Can’t Miss’ Detroit Lions NFL Draft Intel

With the 2026 NFL Draft just days away, the Detroit Lions continue to be one of the more intriguing teams to watch at pick No. 17.

On a recent podcast appearance, ESPN insider Adam Schefter offered insight into how Detroit could approach its first-round selection, and his comments line up with what many around the league have been anticipating.

Offensive line and pass rush remain top priorities

Schefter did not hesitate when outlining Detroit’s biggest needs. ( )

“Look, they’ve got a big hole at right tackle. They’re going to move Penei Sewell to left tackle. Right tackle, they could go Spencer Fano from Utah. They could go Kadyn Proctor from Alabama. I think that the Lions’ two biggest needs going into this would be offensive tackle, pass rusher.”

That aligns with much of the pre-draft discussion surrounding Detroit. With the departure of Taylor Decker and the expected shift of Sewell, the offensive line remains a focal point.

At the same time, adding another edge rusher continues to be a widely discussed priority.

A potential run on offensive linemen could impact Detroit

Where Schefter’s insight becomes especially interesting is his expectation of how the draft board could unfold.

“And I think that the way the board shapes up, we’re going to be in an area here where we’re going to start to see a bunch of offensive linemen go. We could see up to 10 potentially offensive linemen go in the first round. And I think it starts right around say 11 to Miami. From 11 to Miami to say the Patriots at 31, those 20 picks, you may see half of them, almost half of them be offensive linemen,” Schefter said.

If that scenario plays out, the Lions could find themselves in a pivotal spot.

What it means for Brad Holmes and the Lions

General manager Brad Holmes has consistently leaned on a best-player-available philosophy. But if a run on offensive linemen begins earlier than expected, Detroit may need to act decisively if it has a specific target in mind.

Waiting could mean missing out.

On the other hand, if the board breaks differently, the Lions could be in position to capitalize on value at another position.

That is what makes pick No. 17 so fascinating.

Detroit sits right in the middle of a projected shift in the draft, where supply and demand at offensive line could dictate the direction of the entire round.

The bottom line

Schefter’s intel reinforces what many already believed, but it also adds a layer of urgency.

If offensive linemen start flying off the board in the middle of the first round, the Lions may not have the luxury of patience.

And when they are finally on the clock, the decision could come down to whether they stick strictly to their board or react to how quickly the draft unfolds.