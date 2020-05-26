41.2 F
Detroit
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Calvin Johnson’s final touchdown as a Detroit Lion [Video]

Related Articles

Detroit Lions News

NFL analyst has bold prediction for 2020 Detroit Lions

Arnold Powell - 0
When you finish in dead-last, there is only one direction to go and that is up. It seems like just about every year there is...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

2020 NFL Football Power Index tosses shade at Detroit Lions

Arnold Powell - 0
Each year, ESPN releases their Football Power Index (FPI) ratings for each team in the National Football League. The FPI measures a team's true...
Read more

Calvin Johnson’s final touchdown as a Detroit Lion [Video]

Modified date:

During his 9-year career with the Detroit Lions, Calvin Johnson caught a whopping 83 touchdown passes which are more than any other receiver in franchise history.

Johnson’s final touchdown catch just so happened to come in his final game with the Lions during a 24-20 win over the Chicago Bears.

The catch, which was 36-yard dime from Matthew Stafford, came with 1:07 left in the 3rd quarter and it gave the Lions a 17-10 lead.

One thing is for sure. We will never see another player like Calvin Johnson.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Arnold Powell

More on this topic

Previous articleReport: Detroit Pistons to hire general manager

Comments

Comments


Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.

Don't Miss Out! Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team, every morning.

You have Successfully Subscribed!