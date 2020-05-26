Calvin Johnson’s final touchdown as a Detroit Lion [Video]

During his 9-year career with the Detroit Lions, Calvin Johnson caught a whopping 83 touchdown passes which are more than any other receiver in franchise history.

Johnson’s final touchdown catch just so happened to come in his final game with the Lions during a 24-20 win over the Chicago Bears.

The catch, which was 36-yard dime from Matthew Stafford, came with 1:07 left in the 3rd quarter and it gave the Lions a 17-10 lead.

One thing is for sure. We will never see another player like Calvin Johnson.

Calvin Johnson’s last ever touchdown 😢 pic.twitter.com/JahkA72W36 — Lions Daily (@CatchLikeCalvin) May 26, 2020