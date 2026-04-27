2 Detroit Red Wings Emerge as Potential Trade Candidates

The Detroit Red Wings are expected to make changes this offseason — and two familiar names could be on the move.

According to Max Bultman of The Athletic, forwards J.T. Compher and Michael Rasmussen have emerged as potential trade candidates as Detroit looks to reshape its roster after missing the playoffs for the 10th straight season.

Compher’s role fading

Compher, 31, is entering the fourth year of a five-year deal signed in 2023. After a strong first season in Detroit — posting 19 goals and 48 points in 77 games — his production has dipped significantly.

Over his last two seasons, Compher has totaled:

22 goals

60 points in 158 games

-20 rating

While he continues to take on defensive responsibilities and win faceoffs at a respectable rate, he hasn’t consistently produced enough offense to justify a top-six role.

Rasmussen still searching for consistency

Rasmussen’s development has followed a similar path.

The former first-round pick showed promise during the 2023-24 season with 13 goals and 33 points, but has struggled to build on that performance.

Over the past two years, Rasmussen has recorded:

17 goals

35 points in 141 games

At 6-foot-6, Rasmussen brings size, but has yet to become the consistent power forward Detroit envisioned. Without steady scoring or elite defensive impact, his role has remained limited to the bottom six.

What this means for Detroit

With both players under contract — Compher at a higher cap hit and Rasmussen at a more modest number — the Red Wings could look to move one or both in an effort to:

Create roster flexibility

Add younger talent

Open cap space for bigger moves

There is also the possibility Detroit could package assets together, potentially including prospects or draft picks, to pursue a more impactful addition.

Bigger picture

After another late-season collapse and missed playoff opportunity, change feels inevitable in Detroit.

The Red Wings have already made it clear they need more scoring, especially at five-on-five, and reshaping the bottom six could be one of the first steps.

Whether Compher and Rasmussen are part of the solution — or part of a larger move — is one of the key storylines to watch this offseason.