Detroit Lions Sign ‘Turnover Machine’ Following 2026 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions continued to build out their roster following the 2026 NFL Draft, adding another intriguing piece to the secondary.

Detroit signed former UNLV cornerback Aamaris Brown as an undrafted free agent, a move that could quietly pay off if his college production translates.

A proven playmaker at multiple stops

Brown’s path to Detroit wasn’t a straight line, but it was productive.

Over six college seasons across Kansas State, South Florida, and UNLV, he built a reputation as a defensive back who knows how to find the football.

His final season was especially impressive:

4 interceptions

2 pick-sixes (led the nation)

That kind of playmaking ability is hard to ignore, especially for a team looking to add depth and competition in the secondary.

Production that jumps off the page

Looking at his career numbers, Brown consistently found ways to impact games:

8 career interceptions

137 total tackles

Multiple forced turnovers and big plays

At UNLV in 2025, he took things to another level, adding pass rush production and showing versatility in how he could be used defensively.

Simply put, he was around the ball—a lot.

Undersized but dangerous

There are reasons Brown went undrafted.

At around 5-foot-9, 197 pounds, he does not have prototypical size for an NFL corner. His testing numbers are solid, not elite.

But what he lacks in measurables, he makes up for with instincts and timing.

He plays like a true ball hawk.

A perfect fit for Detroit’s UDFA track record

This is exactly the type of move the Lions have made successfully in the past.

Detroit has a strong history of finding contributors among undrafted free agents, and Brown fits that mold:

Productive

Experienced

Plays with confidence and instincts

He will enter camp competing for a depth role, likely on special teams and in sub-packages.

The bottom line

Aamaris Brown is not a headline signing.

But he is the type of player who can stick.

If his ability to create turnovers carries over to the next level, the Lions may have found another hidden gem in their post-draft haul.