Projecting Blake Miller’s Rookie Season: What will the Lions’ No. 17 Pick accomplish in year one?

It always seemed likely that the Detroit Lions were going to draft an offensive lineman with their first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and now they have their man. Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes settled on Blake Miller with the 17th overall pick.

The Clemson tackle built a reputation over the course of his college career as a dependable presence for the Tigers. Setting a record for career snaps from the line of scrimmage (3,778), he became the first offensive lineman to start every game played by Clemson over a four-year stretch since Jim Bundren and Glenn Rountree.

His selection addresses one of the team’s biggest needs, with depth behind Penei Sewell lacking outside of Larry Borom and Giovanni Manu. Canadian Lions fans might hope that the 2024 fourth-round draft pick from British Columbia can still earn playing time next year – and those who wish to place wagers on the lineman and the Lions in their matches can check out the best sites to do so on CanadaSportsBetting.ca.

Now, though, there’s a new question surrounding Clemson’s “Iron Man” — can he make an immediate impact in his rookie season?

Miller set for prominent role at Ford Field

After going 9-8 in the NFC North in 2025, the loss of Taylor Decker meant that Detroit needed to fill a gap at tackle. In the build-up to the draft, the plan seemed to be moving standout lineman Sewell to the left side of the line of scrimmage and looking for someone to fill the void on the right.

Borom was signed in free agency on a one-year deal, but the length of the contract meant a long-term solution still remained a priority heading into the draft. So when the Lions were on the clock, it made complete sense to draft Miller.

Campbell now has two options that he can evaluate heading into the 2026 season. But it seems inevitable that the team’s new addition will be his preferred option.

Why Miller could have edge in battle for RT1 position

Although Borom might hope to start at right tackle ahead of Miller, the three-time All-ACC honoree has all the makings of a long-term starting tackle. Coming from a wrestling background has helped him learn how to leverage his body on the field.

While the 22-year-old showcased explosiveness on his Pro Day, one of the biggest drawbacks noted was the Clemson graduate’s hand usage, with some analysts arguing that he sometimes lacked command. But while that might go in Borom’s favor, the biggest advantage Miller has is his stature.

At six feet, seven inches, he has a 34.25-inch arm length, roughly an inch longer than Borom’s. Campbell will utilize that to Detroit’s advantage while training any flaws out of Miller in preseason training.

The good news is that the Tigers’ record-breaker has shown he’s a dedicated player, reportedly missing just one practice in college, which bodes well as he aims to cement himself as RT1.

Predicting how Miller’s rookie season will pan out

Anything can happen in the months before the Lions play their opening game, but it feels like Borom will be used as a “swing tackle” while Miller takes the reins opposite Sewell. Barring injury, there’s a strong chance that he could play every game in his rookie season.

From a statistical standpoint, Miller won’t be flawless as he adjusts to the pace of the NFL. After all, even the best tackles in every draft class will likely allow a few sacks and will be guilty of giving up a few penalties.

But in Sewell, Miller has one of the best tackles in the game to learn from. If he can take everything on board and improve on his 2025 college season, where he allowed 14 pressures and two sacks on his 194 true pass sets, then there’s a strong chance he follows in his teammate’s footsteps by earning PFWA All-Rookie Team recognition.