Detroit Lions Sign C Cade Mays to Multi-Year Deal

The Detroit Lions appear to have found help at a position of need.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, Detroit has agreed to terms with former Carolina Panthers center Cade Mays on a three-year contract worth $25 million, including $14 million fully guaranteed.

The move gives Detroit another option at center following the retirement of longtime Pro Bowler Frank Ragnow before the 2025 season.

Filling a Major Need on the Offensive Line

Since Ragnow stepped away, the Lions have been searching for stability in the middle of their offensive line. While second-year offensive lineman Tate Ratledge has been mentioned as a possible internal option at center, Detroit clearly wanted additional competition at the position.

Signing Mays provides just that.

The 26-year-old lineman has played both guard and center during his NFL career, giving the Lions flexibility as they reshape the interior of their offensive line heading into the 2026 season.

Mays Brings Experience and Versatility

Originally selected by Carolina in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Mays has appeared in 52 career games with 27 starts.

In 2025, he started 12 games at center, showing the ability to anchor the middle of an offensive line while also contributing in the run game.

Detroit’s front office has placed a premium on physical, versatile offensive linemen under general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell. Mays fits that mold and now joins one of the NFL’s most respected offensive line rooms.

Competition Incoming at Center

The addition of Mays does not necessarily lock down the starting center job. Instead, it sets up what could be an intriguing competition in training camp.

Ratledge, who spent most of his college career at guard, has been rumored as a potential candidate to slide over to center. With Mays now in the mix, Detroit will likely allow both players to compete for the starting role while maintaining depth along the interior offensive line.

For a Lions team with Super Bowl aspirations, reinforcing the offensive line was always going to be a priority. Signing Mays could prove to be an important step toward stabilizing the position that has been in flux since Ragnow’s retirement.