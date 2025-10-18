Detroit Lions Final Injury Report for MNF Matchup vs. Buccaneers

The Detroit Lions released their final injury report ahead of Monday night’s primetime showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it’s not the news fans were hoping for.

Four players have officially been ruled out, all on the defensive side of the ball:

CB Terrion Arnold (shoulder)

(shoulder) S Kerby Joseph (knee)

(knee) DB Avonte Maddox (hamstring)

(hamstring) RB Sione Vaki (groin)

For a defense already thinned out by injuries and a suspension to Brian Branch, Detroit is dangerously thin in the secondary heading into a matchup with Baker Mayfield.

Three Key Starters Listed as Questionable

There was at least a glimmer of good news: three important starters were listed as questionable.

LT Taylor Decker (shoulder)

(shoulder) DT DJ Reader (back)

(back) DT Alim McNeill (knee)

If both Reader and McNeill can go, it would be a massive boost for a Lions defensive front that needs to generate pressure without its full complement of secondary players.

The Bottom Line

The Lions will enter Monday Night Football against Tampa Bay banged up, but not beaten. Dan Campbell’s squad has proven time and again that it can adapt and fight through adversity, and they’ll need that same grit to slow down a Buccaneers team looking to get back on track.

With Detroit’s secondary depleted, expect Kelvin Sheppard’s defense to lean heavily on its front seven to disrupt the rhythm of Mayfield and company.