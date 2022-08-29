Following Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters that he had a lot of clarity in regards to the backup quarterback battle between Tim Boyle and David Blough.

“Here’s what I would say, I think it became very clear,” Campbell said after the 19-9 loss to the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. “I think we got things answered and I’d leave it at that.”

During the game, Boyle completed just 5 of 15 passes and he looked absolutely horrible when he was in the game.

Detroit Lions make decision on QB Tim Boyle

According to a report from Tom Pelissero, the Detroit Lions have made a decision on quarterback, Tim Boyle.

Pelissero announced just moments ago that the Lions have decided to release Boyle.

The #Lions are releasing QB Tim Boyle, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 29, 2022

Though the Lions have not yet made an official announcement, the fact that Boyle is being released pretty much guarantees that David Blough will be Jared Goff‘s backup heading into the 2022 season.

On Monday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to reporters and he said everything is on the table when it comes to potential waiver wire pickups.

“Honestly, I would say that everything is available,” Campbell confided. “Anywhere we feel like we can upgrade, since we’re No. 2 on the claim list, we’re looking.”

“We’re looking anywhere. Shoot we’re looking at halfback, we’re looking at tight end, we’re looking at O-line, we’re looking at D-line. Anything that is available. If we feel like it truly will upgrade us, and it’s somebody that we feel like would fit our culture and what we’re about, then we’re open to anything.”

As it stands, the NFL waiver priority is based on last year’s overall final standings, which means the Detroit Lions have the second-highest priority behind the Jacksonville Jaguars. This means that as long as the Jaguars do not put in a claim for a player, the Lions would get said player if they put in a claim for him.

Nation, did the Detroit Lions make the correct decision to move on from Tim Boyle?

