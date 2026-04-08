Detroit Lions Draft Buzz: Monroe Freeling Could Fill Key OT Need

The Detroit Lions don’t usually tip their hand this time of year, but if you’ve been paying attention, the writing is on the wall.

This offensive line is about to evolve.

With Taylor Decker no longer in the picture and Dan Campbell openly acknowledging the possibility of sliding Penei Sewell over to the left side, Detroit suddenly finds itself in a fascinating spot. Whether Sewell moves or stays put on the right, one thing is clear: the Lions need a starting-caliber tackle.

That’s where Monroe Freeling enters the conversation.

A Prospect Still Climbing

Freeling isn’t the finished product some first-round tackles are, but that’s part of the intrigue.

Coming out of Georgia, he’s a player who has steadily grown into his frame and role. Early in his college career, he was more of a rotational piece. By the time he left Athens, he looked like a player just beginning to scratch the surface of what he could become.

There’s a natural ease to the way he moves for someone his size. He gets out of his stance cleanly, doesn’t panic against speed rushers, and shows flashes of being able to anchor when things get physical. It’s not always perfect, but the flashes are enough to make you pause.

And in Detroit, that matters.

Why the Fit Makes Sense in Detroit

This is where things get interesting.

Under Brad Holmes, the Lions have consistently bet on traits, toughness, and long-term upside, especially in the trenches. They’re not just drafting for Week 1. They’re drafting for what a player can become by Year 2 or Year 3.

Freeling fits that mold almost perfectly.

If Sewell shifts to left tackle, Detroit still needs someone to hold down the right side. If Sewell stays on the right, then the need at left tackle becomes even more urgent. Either way, there’s a path to playing time here.

And unlike some teams that would throw a rookie into the fire, the Lions have built the kind of infrastructure that allows a young lineman to develop without being overwhelmed. That’s a big deal for a player like Freeling, who is still refining the finer points of his game.

The Development Curve

Let’s be honest, Freeling is going to need some work.

There are moments where his technique gets a little loose. He can play a bit high, and against more polished pass rushers, that can lead to trouble. His consistency isn’t quite where it needs to be yet, and there are snaps where you can see he’s still learning how to put everything together.

But here’s the flip side: those issues are coachable.

What you can’t teach is his combination of size, movement skills, and natural coordination. That’s the foundation teams are betting on.

And it’s the same kind of foundation that has turned raw prospects into cornerstone linemen across the league.

A Lions-Type Bet

If you’ve followed this front office, you already know how this story tends to go.

Holmes and Campbell aren’t afraid to draft a player who might need a little time, especially if they believe the ceiling is worth it. They’ve done it before, and it’s a big reason why Detroit’s roster looks the way it does today.

Freeling wouldn’t have to be “the guy” right away. But he could grow into it.

And if things break right, if the technique catches up with the physical tools, you’re looking at a player who could anchor one of the tackle spots for years.

The Bottom Line

The Lions are entering a transitional moment along the offensive line, whether fans realize it or not.

Taylor Decker’s departure opened the door. The possibility of Sewell switching sides adds another layer. And somewhere in that mix, Detroit is going to need a new answer at tackle.

Monroe Freeling isn’t the safest option in the draft, but he might be one of the most intriguing.

And if there’s one thing we’ve learned about this regime, it’s this: they’re always willing to bet on upside, especially when it comes with the kind of traits Freeling brings to the table.