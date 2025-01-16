Detroit Lions Release Additional Tickets For Matchup Vs. Commanders

As the Detroit Lions prepare for their highly anticipated divisional-round playoff matchup against the Washington Commanders, the team has made additional tickets available for the game at Ford Field on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Ticket Availability and Pricing

According to a report from the Detroit News, the Lions are offering extra seats in various sections at Ford Field for the upcoming playoff game, but availability is limited and prices reflect the high demand. The least expensive tickets are located in the 300 level, starting at $450. These tickets are available through Ticketmaster and are verified through the team, ensuring that buyers are purchasing legitimate seats.

The Big Picture: A Highly Sought-After Game

With the Lions being the current Super Bowl favorite, it’s no surprise that tickets are in high demand. The additional tickets provide an opportunity for fans who may have missed out initially, but at a premium cost. The game is expected to be a high-energy affair, and Ford Field will likely be packed with excited Lions fans looking to cheer their team on to victory.

Click here to purchase tickets!