Friday, January 17, 2025
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Release Additional Tickets For Matchup Vs. Commanders

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

As the Detroit Lions prepare for their highly anticipated divisional-round playoff matchup against the Washington Commanders, the team has made additional tickets available for the game at Ford Field on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Ford Field Detroit Lions Kicking

Ticket Availability and Pricing

According to a report from the Detroit News, the Lions are offering extra seats in various sections at Ford Field for the upcoming playoff game, but availability is limited and prices reflect the high demand. The least expensive tickets are located in the 300 level, starting at $450. These tickets are available through Ticketmaster and are verified through the team, ensuring that buyers are purchasing legitimate seats.

The Big Picture: A Highly Sought-After Game

With the Lions being the current Super Bowl favorite, it’s no surprise that tickets are in high demand. The additional tickets provide an opportunity for fans who may have missed out initially, but at a premium cost. The game is expected to be a high-energy affair, and Ford Field will likely be packed with excited Lions fans looking to cheer their team on to victory.

Click here to purchase tickets!

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
