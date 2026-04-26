Detroit Lions Surprise Rod Wood With Awesome Draft Room Tribute

The Detroit Lions found a special way to recognize one of the most important figures in the organization during the 2026 NFL Draft.

On Day 3, the Lions’ draft room, including head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes, wore custom long-sleeve black T-shirts honoring outgoing team president Rod Wood.

The shirts featured Wood wearing his No. 22 high school basketball jersey from Goodrich, a nod to his roots as he prepares for retirement.

Draft room repping Rod Wood's Goodrich HS bball career in honor of his upcoming retirement pic.twitter.com/ThcZvpwbeh — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 25, 2026

A tradition continues in Detroit

The tribute is part of a growing Lions tradition, one that blends personality with the high-pressure environment of the draft.

Wood himself helped start the trend in recent years, with past draft rooms honoring Campbell and Holmes with custom jerseys tied to their playing days.

And according to Wood, the idea was always meant to bring some lightness to an otherwise intense process.

“It’s just part of something we started a couple of years ago to have something that’s fun that goes along with something that’s really intense,” Wood said via the Detroit Free Press.

Finding fun in the grind

For Wood, the NFL Draft is not just about the picks, it is about the experience.

He described the process in a way only someone inside the room truly can.

“I’ve described the draft as moments of excitement surrounded by hours of boredom as you’re kind of waiting for your turn to pick and we’ve just kind of made it a thing where we do something that is important for somebody in the room,” Wood said. “And this year it might be me, I don’t know. We’ll see.”

This year, it was.

A fitting sendoff

Wood, who plans to retire after the team names his successor later this year, has played a key role in shaping the Lions’ modern era behind the scenes.

From organizational stability to supporting the football operations led by Holmes and Campbell, his influence has been significant.

Saturday’s tribute offered a glimpse into how much he means to the people inside the building.

The bottom line

The Lions’ draft room is known for its focus, preparation, and intensity.

But moments like this show something else.

A team that values its people.

And on a day filled with picks and projections, Detroit made sure one of its own got a well-earned spotlight.