Detroit Tigers C Jake Rogers Gives His Own Injury Update

Good news for Detroit Tigers fans ahead of the crucial Game 5 matchup against the Cleveland Guardians! According to a tweet from Detroit Tigers beat writer Jason Beck, catcher Jake Rogers is ready to go for Saturday’s winner-take-all game.

Beck provided the update on Friday afternoon, tweeting: “Jake Rogers said he’s good to go for Game 5. He took a couple foul tips off his left wrist, but x-rays came back negative.”

Rogers had sparked some concern when he left Game 4 with his wrist wrapped and went for x-rays, but the negative results ensure that the Tigers will have their reliable backstop behind the plate as they fight for a spot in the American League Championship Series.