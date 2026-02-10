2026 Detroit Tigers Projected Pitching Rotation Following Justin Verlander Signing

The Detroit Tigers didn’t just bring back a franchise legend; they reshaped the entire outlook of their pitching staff.

With Justin Verlander officially signing a one-year deal for the 2026 season, Detroit suddenly boasts one of the deepest, most intriguing starting rotations in the American League. The mix of frontline talent, veteran stability, and upside arms gives the Tigers real postseason aspirations.

Here’s how the projected rotation stacks up heading into spring training.

1. Tarik Skubal

2025 Stats:

Record: 13–8

ERA: 2.79

Innings: 181.2

Strikeouts: 231

WHIP: 1.02

Skubal firmly established himself as the ace in 2025, delivering one of the most dominant seasons by a Tigers starter in recent memory. His elite fastball-slider combo overwhelmed hitters, and he finished among the league leaders in strikeouts per nine innings.

With Verlander now in the fold, Skubal remains the unquestioned No. 1, but benefits from less pressure to carry the staff alone.

2. Framber Valdez

2025 Stats:

Record: 12–9

ERA: 3.41

Innings: 189.0

Strikeouts: 176

WHIP: 1.19

Valdez gives Detroit something it’s lacked for years: a true ground-ball machine who consistently eats innings. His ability to induce weak contact and keep the ball in the park stabilizes the middle of the rotation.

Pairing Valdez with Skubal gives the Tigers two very different, but equally effective, front-end arms.

3. Jack Flaherty

2025 Stats:

Record: 9–10

ERA: 3.88

Innings: 162.1

Strikeouts: 173

WHIP: 1.26

Flaherty quietly gave Detroit exactly what it needed last season: reliability. While not flashy, he took the ball every fifth day and provided competitive outings against strong lineups.

Slotting him as a No. 3 starter rather than asking him to lead the rotation makes him even more valuable.

4. Justin Verlander

2025 Stats:

Record: 4–11

ERA: 3.85

Innings: 152.0

Strikeouts: 137

WHIP: 1.36

At 42 (soon to be 43), Verlander isn’t being asked to be Superman, and that’s the key. His 2025 numbers show he can still miss bats, manage games, and provide veteran leadership across a long season.

More importantly, his presence elevates the entire staff. Between mentoring Skubal and Mize and anchoring the clubhouse, Verlander’s impact goes far beyond the stat sheet.

5. Casey Mize

2025 Stats:

Record: 8–7

ERA: 4.22

Innings: 141.0

Strikeouts: 124

WHIP: 1.32

Mize’s 2025 season was about progress, not dominance. He showed flashes of the pitcher Detroit envisioned when they drafted him No. 1 overall, but consistency remains the next step.

Now, with less pressure and a veteran like Verlander to lean on, Mize enters 2026 in an ideal development spot.

Bottom Line

The Tigers’ rotation is no longer about survival, it’s about opportunity.

Skubal anchors the staff. Valdez provides durability. Flaherty stabilizes the middle. Verlander brings experience and leadership. Mize supplies upside.

That’s a rotation built to compete, and one that finally gives Detroit a legitimate path back into October baseball.