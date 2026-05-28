Faulk’s Worlds Run Fuels Red Wings Blue-Line Call

Justin Faulk has captained Team USA and produced early at the World Championship after Detroit traded for him on March 6 to fill a right-side top-four need on defense. That performance gives the Detroit Red Wings another data point in their blue-line planning, with April reporting showing Detroit looked more set after adding Faulk and extending Jacob Bernard-Docker, while Steve Yzerman still left room for another move.

Faulk was named Team USA captain on May 10, and he finished the NHL season with 16 goals and 24 assists in 78 games between St. Louis and Detroit. He also scored five goals in 17 games after the trade, giving the Detroit Red Wings more evidence about what he can bring on the right side.

Detroit sent Dmitri Buchelnikov, Justin Holl, its 2026 first-round pick and San Jose’s 2026 third-round pick in the deal for Faulk, according to the trade details. At the time of the move, Faulk had played in all 61 games for St. Louis and led Blues defensemen in goals, assists, points, power-play goals, power-play points, game-winning goals and shots.

Deadline reporting on the trade framed Faulk as Detroit’s answer to a pressing need on defense, with the right-shot veteran brought in for a top-four role. April reporting later described the defense as looking more settled after the Faulk move and the Bernard-Docker extension, while the Red Wings front office still kept options open on the blue line.

Worlds usage gives Detroit another look

Faulk’s strongest game of the tournament came in a 7-3 win over Hungary, when he scored two goals and added an assist. That outing backed up the offensive production he carried through the NHL season and gave the Detroit Red Wings another look at his fit.

He also had an assist against Germany while skating a team-high 19:52, and he was the only U.S. skater with a positive rating in that shootout win, per game coverage from the tournament. Heavy minutes on the right side and offense from the back end are the same traits the Detroit Red Wings targeted when they made the trade.

The remaining offseason question is still open

Faulk’s tournament run does not settle Detroit’s full defense picture by itself, but it may strengthen the case for entering camp with him locked into a top-four right-shot role. If the Red Wings treat that spot as filled, the next decision is whether they still want another addition on the blue line or keep the current group together.

Yzerman’s April posture remains the clearest marker for what comes next. Detroit’s defense looked more set after the Faulk trade and Bernard-Docker extension, but the door was not closed on more movement before training camp for the Detroit Red Wings.