Former Detroit Lions WR Tim Patrick Finds New Home

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Tim Patrick is heading to the AFC East.

According to NFL insider Rich Cimini, Patrick has agreed to terms with the New York Jets after visiting the team earlier in the day.

The veteran receiver spent the 2025 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, appearing in all 16 games while recording 15 receptions for 187 yards and three touchdowns.

Tim Patrick’s season in Detroit helped revive his career

Patrick’s lone season in Detroit came in 2024 after he battled through devastating injuries that wiped out both his 2022 and 2023 seasons while with the Denver Broncos.

The veteran receiver became a reliable depth option for the Lions and finished the year with 33 catches for 394 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games.

While those numbers may not jump off the page, Patrick brought toughness, blocking ability, and veteran leadership to Detroit’s wide receiver room. He also earned the trust of quarterback Jared Goff in key situations throughout the season.

Before the injuries, Patrick was one of Denver’s more productive pass catchers. He posted back to back strong seasons in 2020 and 2021, totaling 104 receptions, 1,476 yards, and 11 touchdowns during that span.

Jets add experience to wide receiver room

Now 32 years old, Patrick appears set to fill an experienced supporting role for the Jets offense.

According to the report, New York values his ability to line up both inside and outside, giving the team additional flexibility in its receiver rotation.

Patrick has appeared in 87 career NFL games and owns 191 receptions for 2,590 yards and 18 touchdowns over his career.

For Lions fans, Patrick’s stay in Detroit may have only lasted one season, but his comeback story and professionalism made him a respected figure inside the locker room.