Report: Jahmyr Gibbs Expected to Sign Contract Extension with Detroit Lions

According to a new report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Detroit Lions are expected to sign running back Jahmyr Gibbs to a contract extension during the upcoming offseason leading into the 2026 season. And honestly, it feels like the most obvious move on the planet.

What’s Happening

Gibbs, who has been nothing short of electric since arriving as the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, is officially eligible for an extension once the 2025 season wraps. Detroit isn’t wasting any time. Rapoport reports that the Lions plan to lock in their dynamic RB well before his rookie deal expires.

The timing makes perfect sense:

Gibbs has already stacked up elite production , including multiple Pro Bowls and eye-popping scrimmage numbers.

His rookie contract — a four-year, $17.8M fully guaranteed deal — ends after 2026 unless the Lions exercise the fifth-year option.

Detroit is squarely in its Super Bowl window and keeping foundational players is priority No. 1.

The Lions have leaned heavily into rewarding their cornerstones (Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell, Aidan Hutchinson, etc.), and Gibbs appears next in line.

Why It Matters

Gibbs has evolved into everything Detroit hoped he’d be and more:

One of the NFL’s most explosive dual-threat backs

A constant mismatch for defenses

A perfect fit in Dan Campbell’s offense

A major reason Detroit’s offense ranks near the top of the league

By securing him early, the Lions avoid a future bidding war and maintain the young core that has defined their identity.

The Bottom Line

Detroit’s front office has made a habit of rewarding game-changing players, and Jahmyr Gibbs absolutely fits that mold. If the reported extension goes through as expected, the Lions will keep one of their most dynamic stars locked in through the heart of their championship window.