Cost of Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell’s Fifth-Year Options Revealed

The numbers are officially in—and they matter.

With the NFL announcing a 2026 salary cap of $301.2 million, the financial picture for teams across the league has sharpened into focus. Along with franchise tag values, the league also finalized fifth-year option figures for 2023 first-round picks, which directly impact two cornerstone Detroit Lions: Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell.

Neither player is expected to go anywhere anytime soon, but the newly set option costs provide important context for how Detroit may approach long-term extensions.

Lions See Gibbs, Campbell as Core Pieces

Earlier this week at the NFL Combine, Brad Holmes made it clear the organization views Gibbs and Campbell—along with Sam LaPorta and Brian Branch—as long-term building blocks.

Detroit isn’t in a rush, but the front office clearly wants continuity with its young core. Fifth-year options are part of that puzzle, even if they don’t end up being used in the traditional sense.

Jahmyr Gibbs’ Fifth-Year Option: Expensive, But Logical

Because Gibbs has already earned two Pro Bowl selections, his fifth-year option falls into the highest tier for running backs.

Fifth-year option cost: $14,293,000

Year applied: 2027

2027 Contract status: Fully guaranteed, one year

That figure would make Gibbs the fourth-highest cap hit at running back in the league, trailing only Christian McCaffrey, Josh Jacobs, and Derrick Henry.

It’s a hefty number—but given Gibbs’ production, versatility, and role in Detroit’s offense, it’s also defensible. Whether the Lions actually let him play on the option or simply fold it into an extension is the bigger question.

Jack Campbell’s Option: The Tricky One

Campbell’s fifth-year option is where things get interesting.

Thanks to a single Pro Bowl selection, his option cost jumps to:

Fifth-year option cost: $21,925,000

Projected 2027 rank: 3rd-highest off-ball linebacker cap hit

Only Roquan Smith and Fred Warner would carry larger linebacker cap numbers.

That’s not a reflection of Campbell’s value so much as a flaw in the system. The fifth-year option formula groups all linebackers together, meaning off-ball linebackers like Campbell are priced alongside edge rushers—leading to inflated figures. In fact, Campbell’s option is higher than the defensive end option at the same tier.

Will Detroit Pick Up the Options?

Holmes didn’t explicitly say whether the Lions will exercise either option, but history offers clues.

Detroit has previously used the fifth-year option as a contract tool, not necessarily a standalone decision. In other words, the team may quietly exercise the option and then roll it into a longer extension without ever making a public announcement.

Gibbs: Very likely to have his option picked up or baked into an extension

Very likely to have his option picked up or baked into an extension Campbell: More uncertain due to the unusually high cost

If Detroit were to decline one option, Campbell’s would be the logical candidate—not because of performance, but because the price simply doesn’t align with positional value.

Deadline to Watch

The clock is ticking.

All teams must decide on fifth-year options for 2023 first-round picks by May 1. Whether the Lions act early, wait it out, or use the option as leverage in extension talks, the next two months will be telling.

One thing is clear: Detroit fully expects Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell to be part of its future—the only question is what the contracts will look like.