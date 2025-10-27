Lions GM Brad Holmes Could Poach Pass Rusher from Aaron Glenn, Jets

With the NFL trade deadline nearing, Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes may turn his attention to Aaron Glenn’s new team, the New York Jets, in search of pass-rushing help. One intriguing name that continues to surface is Jermaine Johnson II, a 26-year-old edge linebacker who’s shown flashes of brilliance but has battled injuries in recent years.

A Rollercoaster Stretch for Johnson

Johnson’s journey over the past two seasons has been anything but smooth. The former first-round pick (26th overall in 2022) suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 2 of the 2024 season, cutting short what was expected to be a breakout year following his Pro Bowl campaign in 2023.

In 2025, injuries have again crept into the picture. Johnson missed three games earlier this season due to an ankle issue but has looked solid since returning in Week 6, notching a quarterback hit in consecutive games. Despite limited reps, he’s managed to show the kind of speed and power that made him such a highly regarded prospect coming out of Florida State.

Contract Details and Trade Reality

Johnson is under contract through the 2026 season, after the Jets exercised his fifth-year option back in April. That option guarantees him approximately $13.4 million, part of his four-year, $13.1 million rookie deal that included a $6.7 million signing bonus and full guarantees across the original contract value.

The Jets, sitting in the AFC East basement, could be tempted to retool for future seasons, while the Lions, leading the NFC North, may be willing to pay for a pass rusher who fits their physical, aggressive scheme under Dan Campbell and Kelvin Sheppard.

Johnson’s Stance on Staying Put

Despite the trade buzz, Johnson has publicly expressed his desire to remain with the Jets. After meeting with team officials, he posted a famous “I’m not leavin’” GIF from The Wolf of Wall Street on social media, a clear sign of his intentions.

“I’m definitely wanted here and I want to stay here. That’s been understood. Hence, the tweet,” Johnson told ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

He added that there had been “clarity and communication” with the front office and emphasized, “it’s all good.” Still, as any NFL veteran knows, things can change quickly when a front office sees an opportunity to add future assets.

I asked Johnson about this tweet. He said: "I'm definitely wanted here and I want to stay here. That's been understood. Hence, the tweet."



He said he spoke to the front office, and there's "clarity and communication. It's all good." So … he's "not leavin." #Jets https://t.co/0oZvVH8JiS — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 23, 2025

Why the Lions Could Still Be Interested

Even with his injury history, Johnson’s combination of size (6’5”, 254 lbs), length, and motor makes him an ideal fit for Detroit’s edge rotation. Pairing him with Aidan Hutchinson could give the Lions one of the most dynamic young pass-rush duos in football, especially in a system that thrives on discipline and physicality.

Brad Holmes has never been afraid to make a bold move for the right player, and Johnson, with his youth and proven production, would fit the mold of a “buy-low, high-upside” acquisition if the price is right.

The Bottom Line

Jermaine Johnson’s future in New York seems stable, for now. But if the Jets continue to spiral and Brad Holmes senses an opportunity to strengthen Detroit’s front seven, the idea of poaching one of Aaron Glenn’s former players could be too tempting to pass up.

Don’t rule out the Lions exploring another big defensive swing before the deadline, one that could make their defense even more dangerous come playoff time.