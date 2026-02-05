Blockbuster Trade Offer Sends Maxx Crosby to Detroit Lions

If the Detroit Lions are serious about maximizing their Super Bowl window, this is the kind of move that changes everything.

Maxx Crosby, one of the NFL’s most relentless, every-down edge defenders, has quietly become the ultimate “if available, you call immediately” player for contenders. And if the Raiders ever decide to listen, Detroit checks every box as a logical landing spot.

Here’s what a realistic, fair trade package could look like, and why it makes sense for both sides.

The Projected Trade Package

Lions receive:

Maxx Crosby (EDGE)

Raiders receive:

2026 first-round pick

2027 first-round pick

2027 third-round pick (upgrades to a second if Crosby hits incentives such as All-Pro honors, 14+ sacks, or a conference championship appearance)

This lands squarely in the “two firsts plus premium sweetener” range that league insiders consistently cite for elite pass rushers under contract.

Why Detroit Would Pay This Price

The Lions are no longer building toward something, they’re already there.

Detroit has a roster loaded with young stars, veterans in their prime, and an offense capable of winning shootouts. The missing piece, especially in January, has been a defense that can close games without blitzing and consistently disrupt elite quarterbacks.

Crosby instantly fixes that.

He’s not a situational rusher or a specialist. He plays every down, wrecks protections, and brings the exact edge and physicality Dan Campbell values. This is the kind of addition that doesn’t just improve a unit, it changes how opponents prepare all week.

The Aidan Hutchinson Effect

Pairing Maxx Crosby with Aidan Hutchinson would give Detroit one of the most dangerous edge duos in the NFL.

Offensive coordinators would be forced into impossible choices:

Slide protection to Hutchinson and leave Crosby one-on-one

Chip Crosby and let Hutchinson feast

Try to block both straight up and hope for the best

None of those options end well.

That pressure trickles down everywhere. Coverage improves. Blitzes become optional instead of necessary. Late-game leads become safer. This is how playoff games get closed out.

Why the Raiders Would Actually Listen

Trading a franchise icon is never easy, but timing matters.

Crosby is still elite, but he’s expensive and approaching the back half of his prime on a roster that isn’t one move away from contention. By moving him now, Las Vegas would be converting one player into multiple premium draft assets while maintaining flexibility during a roster reset.

The conditional pick adds upside if Crosby continues to dominate, allowing the Raiders to benefit from his success even after he’s gone.

It’s painful, but strategically sound.

The Contract Reality

Yes, Crosby’s contract is significant. That’s the cost of acquiring an elite difference-maker.

Detroit is uniquely positioned to handle it. The Lions have already locked up core offensive pieces, have shown creativity with restructures, and understand that draft picks, especially late firsts, are lottery tickets compared to proven stars.

If you’re going to spend, this is exactly where you do it.

Why This Fits Brad Holmes’ Philosophy

Brad Holmes isn’t reckless, but he is decisive.

This type of move checks all his boxes:

Premium player at a premium position

No young cornerstone players leaving Detroit

Draft capital spent when the roster is ready to win

A long-term impact that goes beyond one season

It’s aggressive, but calculated.

Bottom Line

If Maxx Crosby becomes available, the Detroit Lions should be at the front of the line.

This projected trade package reflects the real cost of elite pass rushers in today’s NFL and aligns perfectly with Detroit’s championship timeline. It’s the kind of move that signals belief, not just hope.

Windows don’t stay open forever.

Maxx Crosby could be the move that keeps Detroit’s wide open.