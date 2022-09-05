Michael Jackson impersonator chokes out Philadelphia Eagles fan [Video]

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will host the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field in their first game of the 2022 season and the hope is that the Lions will choke out the Eagles just like a Michael Jackson impersonator did back in January.

Just when you thought you had seen it all…

Back in January, a Philadelphia Eagles fan just so happened to be hanging out on Freemont Street in Las Vegas when he decided it would be a great idea to mess with a Michael Jackson impersonator.

As you are about to see, the MJ impersonator proceeded to fight back, eventually choking out the Eagles fan!

HEE, HEE!!!!!!