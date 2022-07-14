On Wednesday at noon, the puck dropped on the 2022 NHL free agency period and at that moment, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman tricked us a bit the Red Wings tweeted out that they had signed their No. 8 overall pick Marco Kasper to a multi-year deal.

But not too long after that happened, news started breaking that the Red Wings had agreed to terms with multiple free agents, including the following:

Andrew Copp

Ben Chiarot

David Perron

Dominik Kubalik

Austin Czarnik

Olli Maatta

As the day went on, there was plenty of excitement among Detroit Red Wings fans and the national media seems to feel that excitement is warranted.

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman dominates Day 1 of NHL free agency

On Thursday, Kristen Shilton of ESPN wrote that Steve Yzerman and the Detroit Red Wings were ‘winners’ on Day 1 of the 2022 NHL free agency period.

Here is what Shilton has to say about the Red Wings’ impressive haul on Day 1:

Let’s run back the list of key additions: Andrew Copp (five years, $5.625 million AAV), Ben Chiarot (four years, $4.75 million AAV), David Perron (two years, $4.75 million AAV) and Dominik Kubalik (two years, $2.5 million AAV). That’s a fine foursome of players in their own right, and Yzerman has to be pleased about how they’ll complement the Red Wings’ current group of young talent.

Chiarot has a chance to pair up with Calder Trophy winner Moritz Seider, who will undoubtedly elevate Chiarot’s game. Perron had a career season with the St. Louis Blues in 2021-22 and will be a versatile middle-six piece for the Red Wings. Copp is a Michigan native excited to be joining his hometown team after a successful post-trade tenure with the New York Rangers (18 points in 16 games). And Kubalik? He’s a former 30-goal scorer who didn’t receive a qualifying offer from Chicago. The 26-year-old will be motivated to prove he’s still got it.

Shilton went on to explain how Steve Yzerman adding these veteran free agents to the mix may help keep Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi in Detroit for the long haul.

The newcomers up front will join Lucas Raymond, Tyler Bertuzzi and Dylan Larkin to make the Red Wings look suddenly much more formidable. That could also go a long way in keeping Larkin and Bertuzzi interested in remaining with the Red Wings long-term. Both players are unrestricted free agents after 2022-23 season and Yzerman is obviously showing that Detroit won’t be a pushover in the stacked Atlantic Division. Will that help get Larkin and Bertuzzi extended sooner? There’s been some rough seasons recently for the Red Wings but winning helps everything.

Nation, how do you feel about the moves Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman made on the first day of free agency?

