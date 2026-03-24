Teddy Bridgewater Explains Why He’s Back in Detroit for Year 13

Teddy Bridgewater isn’t easing into his return to the Detroit Lions; he’s energized.

The veteran quarterback, now entering his 13th NFL season, spoke candidly about what’s driving his latest comeback, and his message was clear: he’s not done yet.

A New Spark for a Familiar Face

Bridgewater is set to begin another stint in Detroit, once again serving as the backup to Jared Goff. But this time, the mindset feels different.

“I honestly just, it’s like I visited the fountain of youth or something this past year,” Bridgewater said as quoted by Lions OnSI. “That fire has been lit, and I don’t know what it is. I don’t know if it’s my children or just being back home, but it’s just something in me that’s just like, ‘Man, you know what, I could do this again.’”

For a player who has openly flirted with retirement in recent years, that shift matters.

From Uncertainty to Full Commitment

Bridgewater admitted that not long ago, he was torn between stepping away from the game and continuing his career.

“The past couple of years, I was one foot in and one foot out, you know, contemplating retirement. Contemplating playing. Coaching and doing all these different things,” he said. “And now it’s like, okay, I’ve coached. I know what that’s like. I’ve been retired. I know what that’s like.”

That clarity has brought him back to where he feels he belongs—on the field.

“But like, I just want to keep playing ball,” Bridgewater added.

Still Something Left in the Tank

The 33-year-old made it clear he believes he still has plenty to offer, both physically and mentally.

“And I’ve been in the gym down in South Florida with Jonathan Taylor, Breece Hall, ‘Hard Times’ Maurice Alexander,” Bridgewater said. “Just being around these young guys, reminding myself that—I tricked myself thinking that I’m old. I’m not old. I got so much left in the tank that I can continue just playing in this league. And I got so much left to offer this game.”

That confidence could prove valuable for a Lions team with high expectations heading into 2026.

More Than Just a Backup

While Bridgewater’s primary role will be backing up Goff, his impact goes beyond what happens on Sundays.

He brings leadership, experience, and a steady presence in a locker room built around culture and accountability.

“Yeah, that definitely made me realize how much I missed it, especially everything I went through last year, with the coaching,” Bridgewater said. “Things happen for a reason, but I’m just excited that, you know, I get to continue in year 13 now. And just continue to try to make an impact in this league.”

The Bottom Line

Bridgewater isn’t just back, he’s motivated.

For Detroit, that’s exactly what you want in a veteran quarterback behind Jared Goff as the team gears up for another run in the NFC.