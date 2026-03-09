Miami Dolphins Announce Breaking News on Tua Tagovailoa

In a surprising move ahead of the new league year, the Miami Dolphins announced that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be released once the NFL’s new league year officially begins.

The news was shared via the team’s official social media account, along with a statement from Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan explaining the decision.

“I recently informed Tua and his representation that we are going to move in a new direction at the quarterback position and will be releasing him after the start of the new league year,” Sullivan said in the statement.

Sullivan added that the organization appreciates everything Tagovailoa brought to the franchise during his time in Miami.

“As I shared with Tua, I have great respect for the person and player he is. On behalf of the Miami Dolphins, I expressed our gratitude for his many contributions, both on the field and in the community, during his six seasons in Miami.”

Tua’s Career in Miami

Tagovailoa was selected by Miami with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft after a standout college career at Alabama.

, the left-handed quarterback appeared in 78 games with 76 starts, compiling a 44-32 record as a starter.

His career numbers with Miami include:

18,166 passing yards

120 touchdown passes

59 interceptions

68.0% completion percentage

96.4 career passer rating

Tagovailoa’s most productive season came in 2023 when he threw for 4,624 yards and 29 touchdowns while leading the Dolphins to an 11-win season.

What’s Next?

At just 28 years old, Tagovailoa instantly becomes one of the most intriguing quarterbacks available once he officially hits the open market.

Teams searching for experienced quarterback help could quickly emerge as potential landing spots, especially given his proven accuracy and starting experience.

Meanwhile, Miami now enters the offseason looking to reshape its quarterback room as it turns the page toward a new era.