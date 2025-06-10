Detroit Sports Nation Logo
WATCH: Aidan Hutchinson’s Sister Delivers National Anthem at Celebrity Golf Invitational

Watch as Mia Hutchinson sings the National Anthem at Mark Wahlberg's Children's Miracle Celebrity Invitational.
Aidan Hutchinson's Sister

Aidan Hutchinson's Sister

Mia Hutchinson, sister of Detroit Lions defensive star Aidan Hutchinson, took center stage on Monday at the Mark Wahlberg’s Children’s Miracle Celebrity Invitational, delivering a stirring rendition of the national anthem at Detroit Golf Club.

The event, which supports children’s health initiatives, featured an impressive roster of celebrities and athletes. But it was Mia’s vocals that helped kick off the day in a powerful way—echoing her previous performance of the anthem at Ford Field in 2023 before a Lions game.

Aidan Hutchinson's Sister

Known for her talent and poise, Mia continues to make a name for herself in Detroit’s spotlight, not only as the sibling of an NFL standout but as a gifted artist in her own right.

As the Lions gear up for another high-stakes season, it’s clear the Hutchinson family continues to represent the Motor City with pride—on and off the field.

AI Disclosure: Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff. – Fact Checking Policy

