2020 NCAA Tournament Results: Saturday’s Elite 8 Games

We had an amazing 2019-2020 NCAA college basketball season until it was taken away from us by COVID-19.

Because of the coronavirus, the NCAA announced on Friday that they were canceling the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament, which means we will have to miss out on one of the most fun times of the year.

But instead of just sitting back and accepting that the NCAA Tournament will not take place, we decided to have a little bit of fun here at DSN by coming up with our own bracket, which will play out over the next handful of weeks until the Final Four is revealed and a National Champion is crowned.

*ALL GAMES ARE SIMULATED ONE TIME USING NCAAGAMESIM.COM

Here is a look at the full bracket:

And now, here are the results of Saturday’s Elite 8 games from the Midwest and East regions! As you can see below, No. 2 Creighton disposed of No. 1 Kansas to move to become the first team to advance to the Final Four. In the second game of the day, No. 9 Texas Tech absolutely destroyed No. 6 West Virginia to punch their ticket to the 2020 Final Four.

We now know our first Final Four matchup as No. 2 Creighton will square off against No. 9 Texas Tech next Saturday.

Make sure to check back on Sunday to find out which teams from the West and South regions march on to the Final Four. No. 9 Florida will face No. 2 Duke in the West and No. 5 Butler will square off against No. 10 Oklahoma in the South.

But for now, take a look at what the bracket looks like after Saturday’s Elite 8 games.