Sunday, March 22, 2020
2020 NCAA Tournament Results: Sunday's Round of 32 Games

By Don Drysdale


Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

We had an amazing 2019-2020 NCAA college basketball season until it was taken away from us by COVID-19.

Embed from Getty Images



Because of the coronavirus, the NCAA announced on Friday that they were canceling the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament, which means we will have to miss out on one of the most fun times of the year.

But instead of just sitting back and accepting that the NCAA Tournament will not take place, we decided to have a little bit of fun here at DSN by coming up with our own bracket, which will play out over the next handful of weeks until the Final Four is revealed and a National Champion is crowned.

*ALL GAMES ARE SIMULATED ONE TIME USING NCAAGAMESIM.COM

If you missed our SELECTION SUNDAY post, please click this link.

Here is a look at the full bracket:

If you missed the results from Thursday’s Opening Round games, please click here.

If you missed the results from Friday’s Opening Round games, please click here.

If you missed the results from Saturday’s Round of 32 games, please click here.

And now, here are the results of Sunday’s Round of 32 games! As you can see below, it was UPSET CITY again on Sunday as four more lower seeds marched on to the Sweet 16 with victories, including No. 9 Florida taking down No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 9 Marquette defeating No. 1 Baylor, and No. 10 Oklahoma sending home No. 2 Florida State.

There we go! We now know the teams who will make up the Sweet 16 and for those of you who are Michigan State fans, a rematch with Duke will take place next Friday! Sorry, Michigan fans, your season is over!

Make sure to check back on Thursday to see which teams from the Midwest and East Regions advance to the Elite 8.

But for now, take a look at what the bracket looks like after Saturday’s games.

Comments

