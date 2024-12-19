fb
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Detroit Lions

A Big Update on David Montgomery’s Road to Recovery

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions fans can breathe a sigh of relief after a promising update from Ian Rapoport regarding star running back David Montgomery. Following several days of consultations with medical experts, sources now indicate that the 27-year-old has avoided the season-ending surgery that had initially been feared.

Montgomery, who has been a key player in the Lions' dynamic offense this season, was sidelined with what initially appeared to be a serious knee injury. The possibility of a major surgery loomed over the team and fanbase, leaving many questioning if they could move forward without him. However, after a thorough evaluation, it appears that Montgomery’s injury is not as severe as initially thought.

Montgomery’s Postseason Hopes Still Alive

While it is still unclear when exactly Montgomery will be able to return to the field, the fact that he has avoided surgery has sparked optimism within the organization. Sources report that Montgomery will now focus on a rehab program with the hopes of making a comeback at some point this postseason.

This news comes at a critical time for the Lions, who are pushing for a high playoff seed and looking to make a deep run. Montgomery’s return, even if it’s later in the postseason, would provide a significant boost to the team’s backfield and offensive depth.

