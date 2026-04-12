Aday Mara Reveals What Will Decide His NBA Future

The confetti has barely settled in Ann Arbor, and already one of Michigan’s biggest offseason questions is front and center.

What’s Aday Mara going to do?

Aday Mara has a plan before making his decision

Mara isn’t rushing into anything, but he’s also not avoiding the reality of the situation.

After helping lead Michigan to a national title, the Wolverines’ star big man confirmed he’ll at least explore the NBA Draft process. And he’s got a pretty straightforward approach to figuring it out.

“I’m going to L.A. to meet with NBA teams,” Mara said. “That’s what will help me make my decision.”

That’s about as honest as it gets.

He’s going straight to the source. No guessing, no relying on outside noise. He wants to hear directly from NBA teams where he stands.

It really comes down to one number

If you’re wondering what it’s going to take for Mara to leave, he didn’t leave much to interpretation.

“If it’s top 20,” Mara said.

That’s the line.

If NBA teams tell him he’s a likely top-20 pick, it’s hard to imagine him coming back. If that feedback isn’t there, though, a return to Michigan feels very real.

His stock is rising at the right time

This isn’t happening in a vacuum.

Mara’s NCAA Tournament run did a lot for his draft outlook. He was already one of the most impactful defensive players in the country, but the national stage only amplified that.

He finished the season averaging 12.1 points and 6.8 rebounds, won Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, and set a Michigan record with 103 blocks. That alone gets attention.

But it’s more than just numbers.

His size, touch around the rim, and ability to pass out of the post make him intriguing in today’s NBA. He’s not just a rim protector. He’s a modern big with feel.

And according to at least one NBA evaluator, the momentum is real. The belief is that Mara “will safely go in top 20” after his tournament performance.

If that holds, this decision might already be trending one direction.

Michigan fans should brace for either outcome

Here’s the reality.

Mara is doing exactly what you want a player in his position to do. He’s gathering information, taking his time, and setting a clear standard.

There’s no drama here. Just a smart process.

The good news for Michigan is that he hasn’t made a final call yet and hasn’t done anything to give up his eligibility. That door is still open.

But if the feedback in Los Angeles matches what scouts are already saying?

It might be time to start preparing for life without him.

The bottom line

Aday Mara isn’t guessing about his future.

He’s going to get real answers, and he already knows what he’s looking for.

If the NBA tells him he’s a top-20 pick, he’s probably gone. If not, Michigan could be bringing back a centerpiece for another title run.

Either way, the next few weeks are going to be huge.