Aidan Hutchinson Relieved Contract Talks Are Over: ‘I’m All-In’

For Aidan Hutchinson, signing his massive new deal with the Detroit Lions wasn’t about celebration; it was about relief.

The star defensive end, fresh off his four-year, $180 million contract extension, admitted that while he stayed mostly uninvolved during negotiations, the uncertainty still lingered.

“You get that, like, deep relief almost that the negotiations are over with and you can really just put—I was uninvolved in the process, so it wasn’t too much focus (for me),” Hutchinson said as quoted by Pride of Detroit. “But I think, as uninvolved as you are, it’s still something that’s there. Now I feel like with that not being there, I’m all-in.”

And “all-in” is exactly what Lions fans have come to expect from Hutchinson. His relentless preparation and motor have become his calling cards since Detroit drafted him second overall in 2022.

A Big Contract, Same Focus

When asked how he plans to celebrate his newfound wealth, Hutchinson gave a very on-brand response, one that perfectly fits his work-first personality.

“I honestly have not (thought about it),” he said. “I think the D-line, they are expecting a Christmas present this year, so I will have to deliver on that. I’ve already got some stuff in the work that I’ve been thinking about. With the money—I mean, philanthropically, you think with the Hutch Heroes stuff, how can we expand that and keep growing that and stuff? That’s where my mind goes.”

That mix of humility and ambition has defined Hutchinson’s rise from Michigan star to NFL cornerstone.

A Foundation for the Future

Hutchinson’s deal cements him as part of the Lions’ growing long-term core. Thanks to general manager Brad Holmes, Detroit now has Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Penei Sewell, Alim McNeill, and Kerby Joseph all signed through the 2028 season.

“It shows Brad’s dedication to his draft class and the guys he’s brought in, the guys that he believes are those pillars of the team,” Hutchinson said. “What can I say? I’m excited to play with Jared, Kerby, Penei, St. Brown–all of those guys that have gotten paid. It’s exciting to have them around because it’s fun to play football with them on Sundays.”

The Bottom Line

The business side is officially out of the way, and Aidan Hutchinson is back to doing what he does best, leading Detroit’s defense with heart, grit, and relentless energy.

Now, with his future secured and his focus fully back on football, it’s clear: Hutchinson’s next goal isn’t a new contract. It’s a Super Bowl in Detroit.