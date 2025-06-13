Brad Holmes Opens Up About Ben Johnson Leaving For Division Rival

The Detroit Lions’ front office knew Ben Johnson was going to land a head coaching gig—it was just a matter of time. What they didn’t expect was where he ended up.

Now leading the rival Chicago Bears, Johnson’s departure from Detroit is still causing a few double takes, including from Lions general manager Brad Holmes, who admitted this week he was surprised by the final destination.

TL;DR:

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes admitted he was surprised former OC Ben Johnson accepted the Chicago Bears head coaching job.

Holmes said he thought Chicago would be Johnson's last destination, but supports him and acknowledged he's a "hell of a coach."

Johnson now leads rookie QB Caleb Williams in Chicago, setting up a new rivalry dynamic within the NFC North.

The Lions promoted John Morton to offensive coordinator and remain confident in their 2025 Super Bowl pursuit.

“Man, Why Chicago?”

Johnson was widely considered one of the hottest names on the head coaching market, thanks to his creative work as offensive coordinator in Detroit. Under his guidance, the Lions developed one of the league’s most efficient and explosive offenses. That success inevitably made him a top candidate for multiple openings this past hiring cycle.

Holmes, speaking on the Green Light Podcast with former NFL DE Chris Long, opened up about how the situation unfolded.

“I didn’t really know… I knew he had interviewed for Chicago, but, um, he interviewed for a lot of the other positions, too,” Holmes said. “I didn’t really know, really, which way it was going to go. I was thinking Chicago would’ve been the last destination, or I was probably hoping that, probably.”

But that “hope” didn’t pan out. Johnson took the Bears’ job, placing himself squarely across the field from his former team twice a year.

“I didn’t really know that was happening until he actually accepted the job and, you know, we had a little talk briefly before he left,” Holmes added. “I was happy for him, I mean, he is a hell of a coach, man. They have a really good one up there. But yeah, it’s just a little like, ‘Man, why Chicago!?!?’”

Familiar Face, Unfamiliar Sideline

Ben Johnson now inherits the task of turning around a Bears team with the No. 1 overall pick in Caleb Williams and a new-look offense. For the Lions, it’s a tough pill to swallow watching a former architect of their offensive resurgence now try to design wins for a bitter rival.

That said, Holmes and the Lions aren’t exactly hurting. They’re coming off a 15-2 season, still boasting a deep and talented roster, and have promoted John Morton to take over as offensive coordinator. The team’s goals haven’t changed—and neither has its fire.

But make no mistake: Lions-Bears matchups just got even more interesting.