Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Davante Adams to the Detroit Lions?

According to a report from Dan Graziano of ESPN, the Detroit Lions are among the teams interested in trading for Davante Adams.

From ESPN:

“The Jets, Cowboys, Commanders and Lions are among potentially interested teams with enough cap space to trade for Adams now,” Graziano writes. “The Steelers, who currently have roughly $10.5 million in cap space, would probably need to wait until the deadline or find some other way of creating space. Adams also has two years left on his contract after this one, with scheduled salaries of $35.64 million in 2025 and 2026. But none of that money is guaranteed, so there'd be no cap hit for the acquiring team next year if it released him at the end of the season.”

On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Raiders were informing teams they were seeking a second-round pick along with additional compensation for Adams.

Do you think the Lions should entertain a trade for Davante Adams?

