Detroit Lions Learn London Fate for 2025

The Detroit Lions’ 2025 Home/Away Opponents have already been released, and one thing is now confirmed: the Lions will not be playing a regular-season game in London next season.

On Friday morning, the NFL announced that the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, and Jacksonville Jaguars have been designated as teams to play in London during the 2025 season. Since the Lions do not play any of these teams in 2025, they will not be making the overseas trip to London.

However, there is still a possibility for the Lions to play in one of the league’s other international games in 2025, as the NFL continues to expand its global presence. Stay tuned for more updates as the full schedule is revealed.