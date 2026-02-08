NFL Insider Links Detroit Lions to Maxx Crosby

The Detroit Lions just got pulled into one of the biggest trade rumors of the entire offseason.

During Super Bowl LX week, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN named the Lions as one of several “natural would-be contenders” to pursue Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby, a revelation that immediately caught the attention of fans across the league.

The timing isn’t accidental. Earlier in the week, Fox Sports insider Jay Glazer reported that Crosby may be “done” with Las Vegas, setting off widespread speculation about where one of the NFL’s most relentless pass rushers could land next.

Why Maxx Crosby Makes Sense for Detroit

Detroit is firmly in win-now mode, and the idea of pairing Crosby with Aidan Hutchinson is the kind of move that could change the balance of power in the NFC.

Crosby has been one of the league’s most consistent edge defenders over the last seven seasons, earning two All-Pro selections and five Pro Bowl nods. Adding him opposite Hutchinson would give the Lions one of the most feared pass-rush duos in football — something this defense has lacked in high-leverage playoff moments.

According to Fowler, Crosby’s priority is clear:

“What has been made clear to me: Crosby wants to be a part of a winner. That’s the priority.”

That alone puts Detroit squarely in the conversation.

Lions Named Among Serious Trade Contenders

Fowler reported that trade interest in Crosby is massive, with more than a dozen teams expected to at least inquire. Among the contenders he specifically listed were the Bills, Lions, 49ers, Cowboys, and Ravens — a group made up almost entirely of Super Bowl-caliber teams.

Crosby has remained loyal to the Raiders throughout his career, but Fowler noted that loyalty could soon be tested. Las Vegas is still far from contention, and Crosby is approaching the heart of his prime.

The Financial Reality

Any Crosby trade would come at a steep cost — both in draft capital and money.

If Detroit were to acquire him, Crosby would carry a 2026 cap hit north of $30 million, though he does come with four years of team control after signing a three-year, $106.5 million extension last offseason.

That number is significant, but for a franchise pushing for its first Super Bowl appearance, it’s the type of financial swing that front offices sometimes decide is worth it.

A Franchise-Altering Move?

Statistically, Crosby is exactly what Detroit would be buying:

69.5 career sacks

133 tackles for loss

164 quarterback hits

Relentless snap-to-snap motor

Proven durability and leadership

The Lions already have their defensive cornerstone in Hutchinson. What they don’t yet have is the elite second edge rusher who forces quarterbacks to pick their poison.

That’s why the Crosby rumors won’t die anytime soon.

Whether Detroit actually pulls the trigger is another question — but according to ESPN, the Lions are very much in the mix.