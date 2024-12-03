Detroit Lions Potential Replacement for Aaron Glenn Has Ties to Dan Campbell

As Aaron Glenn continues to guide the Detroit Lions' defense to new heights, rumors swirl about the possibility of him earning a head coaching role elsewhere. If that happens, the Lions may already have a potential replacement in mind: Dennis Allen, the former head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

Dennis Allen’s Track Record as a Defensive Coordinator

Dennis Allen was fired as head coach of the New Orleans Saints after a rough 2-7 start to the 2023 season. However, his reputation as a defensive mastermind remains intact. From 2015 to 2021, Allen served as the defensive coordinator for the Saints, leading one of the NFL’s most resilient defenses during his tenure. Under his leadership, the Saints defense improved significantly, climbing from the bottom of the league in both points allowed and yards allowed to a top-tier unit. In 2020, Allen’s defense finished 5th in points allowed and 4th in yards allowed — a drastic improvement from 31st and 27th in those categories when he first took over.

Allen's Leadership and Defensive Success

While Allen’s tenure as the head coach of the Saints was less successful, with a 26-53 record over parts of six seasons, his ability to elevate the defense was undeniable. Even in his final two seasons (2022 and 2023), New Orleans maintained a top-10 scoring defense despite offensive struggles. This demonstrated Allen’s defensive acumen and ability to adapt to tough situations.

Dennis Allen’s Connection to Dan Campbell

What makes Allen a potential fit for the Lions is his connection to Dan Campbell. Both men worked together in New Orleans, with Campbell serving as the assistant head coach and Allen leading the defense. Campbell’s familiarity with Allen’s defensive philosophy could make him a strong candidate to fill Glenn’s shoes if he leaves for a head coaching position.

What Allen Could Bring to the Lions

If Glenn is pursued for a head coaching role, the Lions would be looking for a coach who can continue building a strong defense. Allen’s success in New Orleans, where he transformed a bottom-tier defense into one of the best in the league, would make him an ideal candidate. His leadership, combined with his defensive knowledge, could help the Lions continue their defensive dominance and build on the foundation Glenn has established.

A Strong Contender for the Lions’ Future

With Dennis Allen's proven track record, connection to Dan Campbell, and expertise in leading top-tier defenses, he could be the next defensive coordinator to help the Detroit Lions take their defense to the next level. As the Lions prepare for a bright future, Allen's name will likely be one to watch in the event that Glenn leaves for another opportunity.