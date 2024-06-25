Detroit Lions Training Camp: Team Reveals When Fans Will be Able to Attend





Get Your Free Tickets: 2024 Detroit Lions Training Camp Goes Live

The Detroit Lions have revealed the schedule for their 2024 training camp, which includes nine open practices for fans, with three sessions exclusively available to season ticket holders, known as “Lions Loyal Members.”

Open Practice Schedule

Saturday, July 27: 8:30 a.m. ET – Season ticket holders only

8:30 a.m. ET – Season ticket holders only Monday, July 29: 8:30 a.m. ET

8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, July 30: 8:30 a.m. ET

8:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, July 31: 8:30 a.m. ET

8:30 a.m. ET Thursday, Aug. 1: 8:30 a.m. ET

8:30 a.m. ET Friday, Aug. 2: 8:30 a.m. ET – Season ticket holders only

8:30 a.m. ET – Season ticket holders only Sunday, Aug. 11: 1:15 p.m. ET

1:15 p.m. ET Monday, Aug. 12: 6 p.m. ET – Season ticket holders only

6 p.m. ET – Season ticket holders only Wednesday, Aug. 14: 8:30 a.m. ET

Ticket Information for Detroit Lions Training Camp

Tickets for the Lions training camp are free but limited. They will be available to season ticket holders starting July 9 at 10 a.m. ET, and the general public can claim tickets beginning July 16 at 10 a.m. ET. Fans can claim up to four tickets per practice, which will be accessible via the official Lions app.

Additional Information

For further details on parking, ticketing, and other FAQs, fans are encouraged to visit the Lions’ official website.

A Unique Opportunity for Fans

For the Lions community, the Lions training camp offers a chance to get up close with the team as they prepare for the upcoming season.