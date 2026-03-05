Detroit Lions Eye Physical SEC Edge Rusher in Top-30 Visit

The Detroit Lions have officially kicked off the next stage of their draft preparation.

With the 2026 NFL Combine now in the rearview mirror, Detroit is shifting focus toward pro days and top-30 visits, and their first one is already scheduled. According to reports, the Lions are bringing in Tyre West, a defensive lineman from the University of Tennessee.

And if you’ve been paying attention to Detroit’s roster construction, the move makes plenty of sense.

What a “Top-30 Visit” Actually Means

Despite the name, a top-30 visit doesn’t mean the player ranks among the top 30 prospects on a team’s board.

Each NFL team is allowed 30 private visits with draft prospects. These visits allow teams to:

Conduct medical evaluations

Put players through private workouts

Hold extended interviews and film sessions

It’s one of the final opportunities for teams to get a deeper understanding of a prospect before the draft.

For Detroit, West becomes the first player invited to Allen Park this cycle.

Why Tyre West Is an Intriguing Prospect

West may not be the flashiest pass rusher in the 2026 draft class, but he brings traits NFL teams love—especially teams that prioritize toughness in the trenches.

The 6-foot-3, 280-pound defensive lineman spent four seasons at Tennessee and built a reputation as a physical run defender with developing pass-rush ability.

In 2025, West posted:

23 tackles

7.5 tackles for loss

4 sacks

16 pressures

While those numbers aren’t eye-popping, scouts consistently highlight his power, motor, and ability to control the edge against the run.

That skill set is particularly valuable in the NFL, where early-down defenders who can anchor against offensive tackles are always in demand.

What Scouts Are Saying

Several scouting reports describe West as a high-floor defensive line prospect.

Evaluators often point to:

Strengths

Powerful hands and upper-body strength

Excellent run-defending ability

Plays with consistent effort and physicality

Versatility to play multiple defensive line spots

Areas to Improve

Needs a more refined pass-rush plan

Burst off the edge is solid but not elite

Production as a sack artist has been limited

One common comparison floating around among analysts is former first-round pick Marcus Davenport—a big-bodied edge defender capable of setting the edge first and rushing the passer second.

Why the Lions Might Like Him

Detroit’s defensive identity under GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell has centered around physicality and trench dominance.

West fits that mold.

The Lions already have a star pass rusher in Aidan Hutchinson, but they’ve been searching for a reliable complementary edge defender who can:

Hold up against the run

Play multiple spots along the line

Generate pressure when given one-on-one opportunities

West’s skill set checks several of those boxes.

He may not project as a double-digit sack artist immediately, but he could become the kind of rotational edge defender who thrives in Detroit’s aggressive defensive front.

The Bottom Line

The Lions still have 29 more top-30 visits they can use before the draft.

But the first one already reveals something about Detroit’s priorities.

They’re still looking for tough, physical defensive linemen who can help complement Hutchinson and strengthen the edge of their defense.

And Tyre West just became one of the first prospects they’re taking a serious look at.