Detroit Lions Urged to Sign Joe Bitonio

The Detroit Lions have already made it clear this offseason that protecting Jared Goff is a top priority.

But what if they are not done yet?

Even after significant investments along the offensive front, one analyst believes Detroit should make one more major move. And it involves a name that would instantly elevate the unit.

Detroit Lions offensive line may not be finished

The Lions reshaped their offensive line in a big way this offseason.

They moved on from key veterans, added new pieces, and used a first-round pick on tackle Blake Miller. Penei Sewell is expected to shift to left tackle, while Cade Mays is projected to take over at center. Inside, young guards like Christian Mahogany and Tate Ratledge are expected to continue developing.

It is a lot of change for a group that was once one of the most stable units on the roster.

And that is exactly why some believe another move could make sense.

Joel Bitonio emerges as intriguing option

According to CBS Sports, the Lions could still look to add veteran guard Joel Bitonio as a final piece to the puzzle.

The reasoning is simple. Experience matters, especially when a unit is undergoing this much transition.

“Adding Bitonio would be a great way for the Lions to upgrade on the interior,” wrote CBS Sports analyst Zachary Pereles. “With new faces at right tackle (Blake Miller) and center (Cade Mays) and Penei Sewell switching to left tackle, the steady Bitonio would be a nice add on the interior.”

That kind of presence could help stabilize the group early in the season.

Proven production and leadership

Bitonio is not just another veteran name.

Over 12 seasons with the Cleveland Browns, he has built a resume that speaks for itself. He has been named to five All-Pro teams, including first-team honors in 2021 and 2022. He also earned seven straight Pro Bowl selections from 2018 through 2024.

That level of consistency is rare.

While he did not make the Pro Bowl last season, it marked his first time missing the honor since 2017. That speaks to just how reliable he has been throughout his career.

Would the move make sense for Detroit?

The Lions have already committed significant resources to their offensive line. At some point, there is a balance between adding talent and allowing younger players to develop.

Bringing in a player like Bitonio would provide immediate stability and leadership. It could also raise the floor of the interior offensive line, especially early in the season while new pieces are still building chemistry.

At the same time, it could limit opportunities for younger players who the organization clearly believes in.

Detroit Lions focused on winning now

One thing is clear.

The Lions are in win-now mode.

They are not building for the future anymore. They are building to compete at the top of the NFC right now. That mindset is what makes a move like this worth discussing.

If Detroit believes one more addition can solidify the offensive line and better protect Goff, it would not be surprising to see them explore the option.

Whether they actually pull the trigger remains to be seen.

But the message from around the league is clear.

The Lions may already be strong up front. They could still get even better.