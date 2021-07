Sharing is caring!

Beginning on Friday night, the Detroit Tigers will play a three-game series vs. the Chicago White Sox.

The Tigers have released their starting lineup and as you can see, Casey Mize will be on the mound.

Detroit #Tigers lineup today vs. Chicago White Sox: Akil Baddoo (LF)

Jonathan Schoop (1B)

Robbie Grossman (RF)

Miguel Cabrera (DH)

Jeimer Candelario (3B)

Daz Cameron (CF)

Harold Castro (SS)

Willi Castro (2B)

Jake Rogers (C) Casey Mize (RHP) — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) July 2, 2021